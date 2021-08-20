Director unveils new Mission: Impossible 7 team’s photo, filming to start in Derbyshire

The director of Mission: Impossible 7, Christopher McQuarrie should be given the credit for revealing the majority of information via his Instagram account. Albeit he posts generic snaps from the sets that disclose tad details encircling Mission: Impossible 7, still his hints are straight to the mark to those possible events that can take place in the imminent film.

According to Derbyshire Times, a train has arrived at the set of Mission: Impossible 7, located at the former Darlton Quarry in Stoney Middleton. According to the planning documents, a train will 'run off' the railway line on a 'partial bridge structure'.

The locomotive will then fall into a water-filled tank on part of the quarry floor. Derbyshire Live has recently reported that it has seen a document sent to people living in Stoney Middleton. The enthusiasts can get a breakdown of what is expected to happen in the next few weeks. The big stunt is planned to happen on September 4, between 6 am and 7 pm.

Mission: Impossible 7's production suffered many delays due to coronavirus positive cases within the crew members. We are yet to see whether Tom Cruise will come to Derbyshire or not.

On the other hand, Mission: Impossible 7's core casts have recently united for a new image from the set. The image includes the likes of Tom Cruise, Rebecca Ferguson, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Greg Tarzan Davis including McQuarrie. The director McQuarrie has combined the snap with a caption, "Congratulations to the Fabulous Mary Boulding, celebrating her 100th day on her first show as a First AD. From everyone on the crew: All Hail Mary for gracefully managing the impossible."

The plot for Mission: Impossible 7 continues to be under wraps and only Ethan Hunt can penetrate it. The writer and director, Christopher McQuarrie earlier teased the theme, which will run through the next two installments in the series – which would open opportunity for Mission: Impossible 7 and Mission: Impossible 8. The sequels will take the intrepid secret agent back to the beginning.

Mission: Impossible 7 is slated to hit the big screens on May 27, 2022. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Hollywood movies.

