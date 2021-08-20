Kajol shares BTS picture from sets as she commences filming

Bollywood actor Kajol Devgan has commenced filming for her next project and on Friday, the star treated fans with a BTS picture of herself from the set she was filming on. Kajol took to her Twitter handle and shared a photo in which she could be seen dressed looking gorgeous in a traditional multi-coloured saree. She completed her overall stunning look with a pair of golden earrings and a red round bindi on her forehead.

Along with the lovely picture, she tweeted, "The lockdown has changed us so much...I mean who would have thought being at work could feel like coming back home. You know what I mean? @joyalukkas #OnSet #BTS" Meanwhile, Kajol was last seen in the digitally-released film, 'Tribhanga - Tedhi Medhi Crazy', directed by actor Renuka Shahane. The film narrates the story of three generations of women and was widely appreciated by critics. Next, she will reportedly be seen in 'Velaiilla Pattadhari 3'. (ANI)

