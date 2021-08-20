Left Menu

New James Bond movie sets September world premiere

Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 20-08-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 20-08-2021 22:32 IST
The world premiere for the new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" will take place on Sept. 28, the official Bond Twitter account said on Friday.

The announcement appeared to counter speculation in entertainment media that the movie's release might be delayed again because of a surge in coronavirus cases in some parts of the world.

