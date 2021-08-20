Left Menu

Derek Tsang tapped to direct Netflix's 'Three-Body Problem'

Director Derek Tsang of 'Better Days' fame has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Netflix's adaptation of 'Three-Body-Problem' for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

Derek Tsang (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Director Derek Tsang of 'Better Days' fame has been tapped to direct and co-executive produce Netflix's adaptation of 'Three-Body-Problem' for David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. According to Variety, the forthcoming series, based on the trilogy from Chinese author Liu Cixin, will narrate the story of what happens when humanity discovers that we are not alone in the universe.

'Game of Thrones' creators Benioff and Weiss will serve as showrunners for the series under their overall deal with Netflix. Tsang's romance crime feature, 'Better Days', was nominated for best international feature film at the 93rd Academy Awards after it won eight awards at the 39th Hong Kong Film Awards. The film will star Zhou Dongyu, Jackson Yee, Yin Fang, Huang Jue, Wu Yue, Zhou Ye and Zhang Xinyi among others. Tsang's solo directorial debut in 2016, 'Soul Mate', earned him the Best Director Award at the 2017 Hong Kong Film Director's Guild.

Alexander Woo co-created 'Three-Body Problem' with the 'Game of Thrones' duo, and also executive produced and penned under his overall deal with the streamer. Other executive producers include Bernadette Caulfield, Rian Johnson, Ram Berman and Nena Rodrigue for T Street Productions. Lin Qi, the late former Chairman of Yoozoo Group, and Zhao Jilong, CEO of the rights-holder are also credited as executive producers. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner's production banner, Plan B Entertainment are also executive producing.

As per Variety, Tsang began working as an actor in Hong Kong in 2002 and made his directorial debut with 'Lover's Discourse' in 2010. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

