Left Menu

Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID-19

American actor Hilary Duff on Saturday revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 21-08-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 10:07 IST
Hilary Duff tests positive for COVID-19
Hilary Duff (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American actor Hilary Duff on Saturday revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to her Instagram handle, a 33-year-old actor shared a picture of herself lying in bed with a caption that read, "That delta...she's a little bitch. Symptoms: bad headache. No taste or smell. Sinus Pressure. Brain fog. Happy to be vaxxed."

The news of the actor being COVID-19 positive came just days after she shared a picture from the sets of her upcoming sitcom 'How I Met Your Father', the Hulu spinoff to 'How I Met Your Mother'. The snap featured her posing alongside fellow cast members Chris Lowell, Francia Raisa, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Brandon Michael Hall.

"Who's ready for us??? We may or may not have been sitting in front of a certain someone's apartment.... #himyf," she captioned the picture. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 10-episode TV series 'How I Met Your Father' is set to follow Hilary's character, Sophia, who explains to her son how she met his father, and her close friends. The comedy was given a straight-to-series pickup in April.

On a related note, before Hilary, fellow actor actress Melissa Joan Hart also revealed on her Instagram that she had tested positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Poland; Boxing-Alvarez to battle Plant in November in Las Vegas and more

Sports News Roundup: Belarusian sprinter who defected plans to run for Polan...

 Global
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors to test treatments; Elon Musk's satellites beam internet into remote Chilean fishing hamlet and more

Science News Roundup: Cancer patients' own cells used in 3D printed tumors t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021