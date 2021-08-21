Left Menu

Air Fryer listed on Amazon site at 4 pounds, sends social media into tizzy, some say it could be 'glitch'

Online shoppers rushed to buy an 'Air Fryer', touted as among Amazon's bestselling products according to the retail giant whose website displayed the sale price of the device for just 3.99 pounds, which is substantially cheaper than what it usually sells for.

ANI | London | Updated: 21-08-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 11:10 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Online shoppers rushed to buy an 'Air Fryer', touted as among Amazon's bestselling products according to the retail giant whose website displayed the sale price of the device for just 3.99 pounds, which is substantially cheaper than what it usually sells for. On Friday the price of a 4.5-litre RUXINGGU Air Fryer, which originally costs 48 pounds was being advertised on the e-commerce giant's site as 3.99 pounds, triggering a rush of bargain hunters.

According to Daily Express- a UK tabloid, with prices slashed by a whopping 92 per cent off, it was one of the biggest discounts ever from the retailer till now. The listing is now unavailable on the site but according to local media reports, Britons flocked to bag the bargain, with some people even managing to buy multiple devices!

Twitter lit up with users "gloating" over the steal. "So glad i got to be part of the Great Air Fryer discount 2021" posted one user. Several users however expressed scepticism over the "discounted" price stating that it could be a result of a glitch. "Can someone post an unboxing of the 4 pound air fryer when they get one!" said one user while yet another person said "Waiting ...."

Several shoppers also posted angry comments after receiving information about Amazon cancelling their orders. Venting their ire, one person tweeted "feel like I been scammed. 3.99 for an air fryer ???" Another wrote: "Can't even get a cheap air fryer in this godforsaken country I just want to air fry and vibe, is that such a crime?" An air fryer is a small countertop convection stove intended to simulate deep frying without submerging the food in oil. A fan in the device circulates hot air at high speed, producing a crisp layer via browning reactions.

The device was advertised as featuring a 30-minute timer and claimed to be easy to clean. "It offers special modes including chicken, chips, fish, steak, shrimp, pork and even cake," said the listing as reported in local media. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

