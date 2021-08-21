Billy Porter to direct queer teen comedy 'To Be Real' for Amazon Studios

Hollywood actor Billy Porter is set to tackle a queer teen comedy feature for Amazon Studios.

Tentatively titled ''To Be Real'', the project comes from Gabrielle Union's I'll Have Another Productions, which has struck a deal with Amazon Studios, reported Deadline.

Porter, who will soon make his directorial debut with Orion Pictures' movie ''What If'', will helm ''To Be Real'' from an original script by Ryan Shiraki.

The movie is being described as an LGBTQ ''Superbad'' crossed with ''Booksmart''.

It follows three queer friends who escape their hometown for Pride Weekend in New York City where they discover that life over the rainbow is an insane, raunchy, often divisive, but ultimately fierce non-stop party.

Union will produce ''To Be Real'' and Kian Gass from I'll Have Another will serve as executive producer along with Porter and Shiraki.

Porter began production on ''What If?'' last month in Pittsburgh. The film is a modern coming-of-age story that follows a trans high school senior navigating an unexpected relationship.

The actor, who won an Emmy for his role in ''Pose'', will next feature in musical movie ''Cinderella'', which is set to debut on Amazon Prime Video on September 3.