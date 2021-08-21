Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' to arrive in cinemas in December 2022
Actor Tiger Shroffs futuristic action film Ganapath will have a theatrical release next year on December 23. The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by Queen helmer by Vikas Bahl.The film features Shroffs Heropanti co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:00 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 12:42 IST
- Country:
- India
Actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film ''Ganapath'' will have a theatrical release next year on December 23. The actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the action-packed thriller, to be directed by ''Queen'' helmer by Vikas Bahl.
The film features Shroff's ''Heropanti'' co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead. ''#Ganapath in cinemas on December 23, 2022. #Ganapath23Dec2022,'' Shroff tweeted. The movie, produced by Jackky Bhagnani of Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co, will be set in a post-pandemic dystopian era.
