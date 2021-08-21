Left Menu

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap can't wait to meet each other

Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are managing to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 13:15 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 13:15 IST
Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap can't wait to meet each other
Ayushmann Khurrana with his wife Tahira (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrity couple Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap are managing to keep the romance alive in a long-distance relationship. On Saturday, Tahira took to Instagram and penned a post for her husband saying she is extremely missing him.

"Major missing @ayushmannk not a big fan of PDA but it's going to be two months of not meeting each other.... Feel like been cheesy might delete later ... the rains aren't helping too," she wrote. For the unversed, Ayushmann is currently shooting for his film 'Doctor G' in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, while Tahira is at her home in Mumbai.

Tahira's loved-up post has got a cute reaction from the 'Vicky Donor' star Ayushmann. He commented, "Bas two more weeks."

Ayushmann and Tahira got married to each other in 2008 and have two kids together -- son Virajveer and daughter Varushka. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021