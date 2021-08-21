Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut resumes shooting for second schedule of 'Tejas'

A few days after wrapping up her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, actor Kangana Ranaut, shared that she is all set to resume the shooting of her next ambitious project 'Tejas' on Saturday.

A few days after wrapping up her upcoming film 'Dhaakad' in Budapest, actor Kangana Ranaut, shared that she is all set to resume the shooting of her next ambitious project 'Tejas' on Saturday. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kangana shared a candid picture featuring herself with the film's director Sarvesh Mewara. In the snap, the 'Gangster' star could be seen sporting the Indian Air Force uniform.

Sharing the picture, Kangana wrote, "On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today ... Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies." Kangana will be seen playing the role of 'Tejas Gill', an Indian Air Force pilot in the movie, which has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara. The film is being bankrolled by RSVP Movies, the production house that had also produced the blockbuster military drama 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'.

The Indian Air Force was the first of the country's defence forces to induct women into combat roles in 2016. The film takes inspiration from this landmark event. The 'Panga' actor who feels honoured to play the character of a fighter pilot had earlier stated, "Very often the sacrifices made by our brave women in uniform go unnoticed by the nation. Tejas' is a film where I have the honour of playing the role of one such Air Force pilot who puts country before self. I hope we instill a sense of patriotism and pride in the youth of today with this film. I am looking forward to the journey with Sarvesh and Ronnie on this one."

Apart from 'Tejas', Kangana will also be seen in 'Thalaivi', a biopic on actor-turned-politician Jayalalithaa. Apart from this she also has 'Dhaakad' and 'Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda' in the pipeline. She will also play the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in an upcoming political drama 'Emergency'. Recently, she has also announced a dark comedy featuring actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui in the lead role. Kangana is producing the film under her production house Manikarnika Films. This will be her maiden digital venture. (ANI)

