Dia Mirza pens loved-up birthday post for husband Vaibhav

Actor Dia Mirza was all praise for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi who celebrated his birthday on Saturday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 14:31 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 14:31 IST
Dia Mirza (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Dia Mirza was all praise for her husband Vaibhav Rekhi who celebrated his birthday on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the 'Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein' star penned a heartfelt post for Vaibhav, saying he is the "best papa and partner".

"What does this tattoo mean?" You had asked... "it means Freedom From Fear - Azaad. What a long way we've come in such a short time Vaibh. Happy Birthday to the best Papa and partner in the whole world. You make our lives perfect in every possible way. Here's to many more adventures and discoveries together! #SunsetKeDiVane," she wrote. She also posted a candid picture, wherein Dia can be seen describing the meaning of her hand tattoo to Vaibhav.

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav tied the knot in a close-knit ceremony in February this year. Soon after, Dia announced her first pregnancy. The couple's son Avyaan was born prematurely on May 14. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

