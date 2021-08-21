Left Menu

Film stars extend heartfelt greetings on Onam

Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media platforms to extend greetings for Onam.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-08-2021 15:15 IST
Several members of the Indian film industry have taken to their social media platforms to extend greetings for Onam. Taking to Instagram, actor Shefali Shah posted a throwback picture, wherein she along with her husband Vipul Amrutal Shah and sons can be seen all dressed in traditional wears.

"Onam Ashamsakal! #HappyOnam," she captioned the post. Superstar Allu Arjun has put up a post on Instagram that read, "Happy Onam."

Actor Pooja Hegde tweeted, "Bloom beautifully like Pookalam, eat lots of Sadhya, be Happy and Grateful for everything. Wish you all a very happy, prosperous, colourful, healthy, wealthy and fun-filled OnamSparklesCherry blossom Blossom #HappyOnam." Actor Hansika, too, wished everyone a happy Onam.

"Happy Onam. Let there be light of hope everywhere. #Onam Relieved face," she wrote on Twitter. Actor Janhvi Kapoor, who reportedly started shooting for the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film 'Helen', has wished everyone on Onam by sharing a few throwback pictures of her in saree.

Alongside the images, she wrote, "Happy Onam." Onam is a harvest festival celebrated mainly by Malayalees. The date is based on the Panchangam which falls on the 22nd Nakshatra Thiruvonam in the month Chingam of Malayalam calendar, which in the Gregorian calendar falls between August-September. Chingam is the first month according to the Malayalam calendar.

Extending his greetings to people on Onam, actor Dulquer Salmaan tweeted, "Wishing everyone a very happy Onam." (ANI)

