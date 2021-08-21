Tiger Shroff, Kriti Sanon's 'Ganapath' to arrive in cinemas in December 2022

Actor Tiger Shroff's futuristic action film ''Ganapath'' will have a theatrical release next year on December 23. To be directed by ''Queen'' helmer Vikas Bahl, the film features Shroff's ''Heropanti'' co-star Kriti Sanon as the female lead. The movie is backed by Vashu Bhagnani, Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani.

Shroff said ''Ganapath'' is his career's most ambitious and challenging project. ''This one truly is going to challenge me to an extreme level in terms of action as well the idea is to take the bar a lot higher for myself and 'Ganapath' is just the right vehicle to express a new action for our audiences here,'' the 31-year-old actor said in a statement.

Bahl, whose last directorial venture was Hrithik Roshan-starrer ''Super 30'', said he is both excited and nervous about the movie.

''There are a few hurdles given the pandemic situation worldwide but we have a great team and there is immense excitement. Tiger keeps setting the benchmarks for us and Jackky is the Adrenalin running in our system,'' he said.

Jackky Bhagnani added that the film may be an actioner but has a strong emotional quotient.

''The film has great action, it has a strong emotional core that takes it to another level. Tiger's phenomenal energy, discipline, and commitment to the film have simply wowed us all. ''This is going to be a landmark film and the fact that it is releasing in my birthday month is just the perfect cherry on the cake.'' ''Ganapath'' is presented by Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment in association with Good Co.