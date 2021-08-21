Hulu series 'The Girl From Plainville' adds Chloe Sevigny

Left Menu

Actor Chloe Sevigny has joined the cast of Hulu series ''The Girl From Plainville''.

According to Deadline, Sevigny will feature as a lead alongside ''The Great'' star Elle Fanning and Colton Ryan in the show, which has received a straight-to-series order from Hulu.

Written by Liz Hannah and Patrick Macmanus, ''The Girl From Plainville'' is inspired by the true story of Michelle Carter's controversial 'texting-suicide' case.

Fanning will essay the role of Carter, who was infamously convicted of involuntary manslaughter in 2017 after texting her boyfriend Conrad ''Coco'' Roy III (Ryan) encouragement to commit suicide three years prior.

Sevigny will star as Lynn Roy, Coco’s mother. She’s intelligent and caring, with a dry sense of humour.

As she grapples with guilt over her son’s death, she faces adversity with stoic determination and discovers that his life was more complicated than she had thought.

The series, which hails from Universal Content Productions, is based on the Esquire article of the same name by Jesse Barron.

Hannah and Macmanus will serve as co-showrunners and will also executive produce alongside Fanning and Brittany Kahan Ward.

Lisa Cholodenko is set to direct the first two episodes.

Sevigny most recently starred in Luca Guadagnino's series ''We Are Who We Are''. She will next feature in Guadagnino's upcoming feature film ''Bones and All'', opposite Timothee Chalamet and Taylor Russell.

