Left Menu

Superstar bash in Central Park expected to draw thousands

Thats up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only some 54 per cent of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, must show proof of vaccination.

PTI | Newyork | Updated: 21-08-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 17:49 IST
Superstar bash in Central Park expected to draw thousands

The sounds of song will be ringing out from Central Park on Saturday, with thousands expected for a superstar-laden concert that was meant to celebrate New York City's recovery from the coronavirus.

Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos Santana, LL Cool J and Andrea Bocelli are among the performers at what is being billed as the “Homecoming Concert.'' Saturday's event comes after a series of hip-hop concerts in the last week at outdoor venues around the city.

Despite the joyful intention, the concert is taking place when there are worries about the contagious delta variant of COVID-19.

New York City over the past week has averaged just under 2,000 new cases of COVID-19 a day, according to state statistics. That's up from just under 200 cases per day in late June. Only some 54 per cent of all city residents are fully vaccinated against the virus.

Those who attend the concert, the majority of tickets for which were handed out for free, must show proof of vaccination. The show will also be broadcast.

Others expected to perform include Barry Manilow, Wyclef Jean, Elvis Costello, Cynthia Erivo and Patti Smith, who is duetting with Springsteen.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
2
EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak widens; Sydney extends COVID-19 lockdown, imposes curfew on worst-hit areas, and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's Ardern extends lockdown as virus outbreak...

 Global
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.160: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021