Mira Kapoor shares 'Get Ready With Me' video

Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor treated her fans with a new makeup routine video, in which she said that the routine would take just less than a minute.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-08-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 21-08-2021 19:03 IST
Mira Kapoor (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput Kapoor treated her fans with a new makeup routine video, in which she said that the routine would take just less than a minute. Mira took to her Instagram on Saturday and posted a fun 'Get Ready With Me' reel. She added that she usually likes to go make-up free and if she does do makeup, it's mostly minimal.

"On most days I like to go makeup-free and when I do get dressed up (counting on my fingers) my makeup is usually minimal. I never wear foundation, and play up my eyes and keep the lips natural and nude - My hunt for the perfect nude is always on, because day or night that's my go-to colour," she captioned the Reel. Her routine involves a quick touch-up on eyes, cheeks, lips and brows.

"A pink pop for healthy cheeks and as for brows, it's usually a comb through with a spoolie and barely-there filling since I keep my brows thick," she added. Mira even joked about getting ready faster than making Maggi. She finished the post talking about her struggle with brushes.

"So it pretty much takes me a minute to get it all done! I struggle with brushes, and my fingers get it done quicker," Mira signed off. Mira is pretty active on her social media and keeps sharing adorable moments with Shahid. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

