Water baby Hugh Jackman get soaking in sci-fi thriller 'Reminiscence'

Hugh Jackman calls himself a water baby, but he's never spent as much time getting wet as in his latest movie, "Reminiscence." "I'm Australian born and bred so I love the water. I go into the ocean almost every day, if I can," said Jackman.

New James Bond movie release to go ahead in September

The new James Bond movie "No Time To Die" on Friday set a world premiere date for late September, despite speculation in the entertainment industry that the film's release might be delayed for a fourth time because of the coronavirus epidemic. A posting on the official @007 Bond Twitter account said the red carpet world premiere for the Universal Pictures and MGM film would take place in London on Sept. 28, ahead of the planned Sept. 30 release date in U.K. movie theaters.

Karlovy Vary film festival opens with award for Caine

Stars returned to the Czech town of Karlovy Vary for its annual film festival for the first time in over two years on Friday, as central and eastern Europe's leading film industry event got back into action after a COVID hiatus. The Karlovy Vary International Film Festival opened with two-time Oscar winner Michael Caine walking the red carpet. Caine, 88, later received the festival's Crystal Globe for his contribution to cinema.

'Impeachment' star says series aimed to 'redeem' Monica Lewinsky

A television series debuting next month delves into the impeachment of former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and star Beanie Feldstein said she hopes it might "redeem" Monica Lewinsky in the eyes of some viewers. Lewinsky had an unusual level of involvement in "Impeachment: American Crime Story," producers said on Friday ahead of the Sept. 7 premiere on Walt Disney Co's FX network. She provided feedback on scripts and approved dialogue recited by Feldstein, the "Booksmart" star who plays the former intern.

Newly minted 'Jeopardy!' host Richards out over past comments

Mike Richards said on Friday he will no longer host the iconic TV quiz show "Jeopardy!" amid backlash about offensive comments he made in the past. Earlier this month Richards, an executive producer on the show, was appointed to replace legendary host Alex Trebek, who died in 2020 after more than three decades on the series.

‘Paw Patrol’ unleashed: Behind ViacomCBS’s plan to take on Disney

When “Paw Patrol: The Movie” hits theaters and the Paramount+ streaming service on Friday, it will kick off one of ViacomCBS’ most ambitious efforts to take on Disney in the streaming wars. The release of the feature film based on the animated children’s series about a group of rescue dogs who protect their community, will be backed by an “eight figure” marketing blitz, with 1,800 TV ads across channels like Nickelodeon. It involves partnerships with almost 200 companies - from Kellogg’s cereal to Best Western hotels - on tie-ins for toys and other products, many of which will come with a free trial of Paramount+.

R. Kelly ex-aides testify about Aaliyah bribe, 'twilight zone' work environment

A former tour manager for R. Kelly told jurors at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Friday that Kelly paid a $500 bribe in order to obtain a license to marry the singer Aaliyah when she was just 15 after fearing he had gotten her pregnant. Jurors also heard testimony from a former Kelly aide who said that working for his former boss was almost like being in a "twilight zone."

Country Music Awards moves from broadcast TV to streaming on Amazon

Next year's Academy of Country Music Awards will stream live on Amazon.com Inc's Prime Video, the first major awards show to move exclusively online, organizers said on Thursday. The awards, first held in 1966, are the longest-running honors in country music and had been broadcast live in the United States on the CBS broadcast channel. CBS decided to instead air the CMT Music Awards, country music honors voted on by fans, in April 2022.

Japan action star Sonny Chiba dies from COVID-19 complications, NHK says

Japanese action star Shinichi "Sonny" Chiba died in hospital from complications related to COVID-19, public broadcaster NHK said late on Thursday. He was 82. Chiba a martial artist and imposing actor known for his legendary fight scenes, was best known in the West for his role as sword maker Hattori Hanzo in the "Kill Bill" series of films.

