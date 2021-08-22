Alaya F joins Kartik Aaryan in 'Freddy'

Actor Alaya F has come on board to star in the upcoming romantic-thriller ''Freddy'', headlined by Kartik Aaryan.

Directed by Shashanka Ghosh of ''Veere Di Wedding'' fame, the film is produced by Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms and Jay Shewakramani's banner Northern Lights Films.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old actor took to Instagram late Saturday evening and posted a picture with a clapboard, announcing the news.

''Ready for 'Freddy!' So happy to be on board with the most wonderful team!'' she captioned the post.

Aaryan, 30, also shared a picture of Alaya cutting a cake and wrote, ''Welcome @AlayaF___ From Freddy.'' Alaya had made her debut with the 2020 comedy ''Jawaani Jaaneman'', co-starring Saif Ali Khan. Last month, the actor started shooting for the Hindi remake of Kannada thriller ''U-Turn'', also backed by Kapoor.

Besides ''Freddy'', which went on floors earlier this month, Aaryan will be seen in Ram Madhvani-directed action-thriller ''Dhamaka'', Anees Bazmee's horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', action-drama ''Captain India'', to be helmed by Hansal Mehta and a romantic-musical with producer Sajid Nadiadwala.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)