Adrien Brody on 'Chapelwaite': I romanticised theatrical films but wasn't opposed to doing series

Academy Award winner Adrien Brody says his decision to headline the upcoming series ''Chapelwaite'' came from his desire to explore the long format especially at a time when the ''narrative structure'' of storytelling has undergone a change.

Brody, known for starring in acclaimed projects like ''The Pianist'', ''The Grand Budapest Hotel'' and ''Midnight in Paris'', will be seen in the horror TV show ''Chapelwaite''.

The 10-episode show, based on the short story ''Jerusalem's Lot'' by horror master Stephen King, is Brody's first full-fledged series after appearing in a recurring role in ''Peaky Blinders'', the famed BBC period crime drama.

In a group interview over Zoom, Brody said though he was always more inclined to feature in theatrical films, he is adapting to the changing times with ''Chapelwaite''.

''Right now, there's tremendous work for actors in limited or longer form episodic series. We have entered a new era in storytelling and narrative structure. Most of my contemporaries have adapted and found meaningful work. To be honest, a part of me was clinging to what I grew up on, loved and romanticised, which is independent cinema that has a theatrical run,'' the 48-year-old actor said.

''Where audiences can come together in a darkened room and strangers can unite in this communal thing and be transported elsewhere... I wasn't opposed to doing TV, I hadn't found something that really spoke to me. I wasn't necessarily actively pursuing it,'' he added.

Set in the 1850s, the show features Brody as Captain Charles Boone, who, after the death of his wife, returns with his children to the family's ancestral home, Chapelwaite.

The offer to star on the show, the actor said, came to him while he was in the middle of a trek through the Himalayas.

He had to make a decision at a high altitude and in ''very low oxygen'', quipped Brody.

''I had not decided to do TV, I played a bit in 'Peaky Blinders' but I had not signed on to do the protagonist of an episodic show at that point. (But) I really liked the significance of the journey for the man. I thought it would be challenging. I love gothic horror. I loved the role. It spoke to me... on a mountain,'' he added.

The actor said he was most impressed by his character's maturity and how the series traces his journey as a man and a single parent.

''He is someone who has faced a lot of difficulties from childhood on. When the story begins, he has a new responsibility to play as a sole parent, taking care of his children in a very inhospitable world. I found this meaningful.'' Brody said taking up a show like ''Chapelwaite'', in a lot of sense, was a ''leap of faith''.

Unlike coming on board for a film, which requires several rounds of discussions on the script, Brody said he was instantly drawn to the idea of ''Chapelwaite'' without knowing it in entirety.

He said the decision was a result of trusting the instincts of producer Donald De Line and ''Chapelwaite'' writers Jason Filardi and Peter Filardi.

''I believed that jumping into a project that wasn't fully told at the time of accepting it was a leap of faith. Normally, if you do a film, you have most likely read a script several times, you have met the director, or know their work, have discussions with them on how they envision depicting your character...

''But episodic work is different. You have multiple directors, the work is evolving. I signed on as an executive producer and helped to shepherd the vision that I had hoped for and support theirs. It's a leap of faith, but it is also a belief in the people I am going to be collaborating with and that I will be able to help steer the ship, if need be,'' he added.

Also featuring ''Schitt's Creek'' star Emily Hampshire, the series is set to stream on Sony LIV from Monday.

