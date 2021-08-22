Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck bring kids along for 'Hamilton' outing

Left Menu

It's a family date night for one of the hottest celebrity couples- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they both brought their kids along with them for 'Hamilton' theatre outing.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 15:49 IST
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
It's a family date night for one of the hottest celebrity couples- Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck as they both brought their kids along with them for 'Hamilton' theatre outing. According to Page Six, the star couple was recently spotted enjoying a family outing with their kids and Ben's mother to see 'Hamilton' at Los Angeles' Pantages Theatre.

Jen and Ben were joined by the Oscar-winning actor's daughters, Violet, Seraphina, and the 'Boy Next Door actor's twins, Max and Emme. Ben's 9-year-old son, Samuel, reportedly didn't join the couple, but his mother, Chris, did join them for the family night out.

Ben looked dashing as always in a navy blue blazer, paired with khaki pants and brown boots while Jen looked classy in a whitish-pink floral-print maxi dress, paired with a green blazer and pink peep-toe platforms. As per reports from TMZ, the 'Gigli' co-stars shared a kiss through their masks as soon as the curtain closed at the end of the show.

The 'Jersey Girl' co-stars rekindled their romance in April, just a month after she ended her two-year engagement to Alex Rodriguez. On the occasion of her birthday, Jen made her relationship with Ben Instagram official. The couple had first dated each other 19 years ago. The two nearly got married and split in 2004 after being together for over a year. After parting ways, Ben married actress Jennifer Garner. His relationship with Garner didn't survive long as they officially divorced in 2017. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

