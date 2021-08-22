MP: HIV positive teen goes from Damoh to Jabalpur for treatment, gets help from local group

A 15-year-old HIV-positive boy who kin on Sunday claimed went missing three days ago from his home in Damoh has reached Jabalpur where a local outfit has given him refuge.

Some acquaintances said the boy held on to the rear ladder of a bus to cover the 105-kilometer distance between Damoh, in impoverished Bundelkhand, to Jabalpur, one of the state's major cities. He might have set off for Jabalpur to get his ears treated as they were paining for the past few days, they added.

While an NGO functionary alleged he had been driven out of his house, his uncle refuted the allegations and said the teen had gone missing three days back after which a police complaint was lodged.

The uncle told PTI he had not ill-treated the boy, who had studied till Class IX, and was taking care of him with the money he earned as a laborer, adding that he had taken the teen to a hospital in Jabalpur some months ago for treatment.

Damoh Rural police station assistant sub-inspector P Mishra said a missing complaint was filed on Saturday and efforts were on to trace the boy.

Meanwhile, an NGO which has given him refuge took him to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Medical College and Hospital (NSCBDMH) in Jabalpur on Saturday as part of his treatment for HIV.

''The boy was forced by his uncle to leave their house in Bijori village. He managed to come to Jabalpur by bus on Friday. We were alerted by people who saw him walk in pain from the local bus stand to NSCBDMH,'' social activist Ashish Thakur of Moksha Sansthan told PTI.

His mother and father had died after contracting HIV, Thakur said, adding that his kin was being contacted to tell them about his being present in Jabalpur.

