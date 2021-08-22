I&B ministry to launch several activities to celebrate 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'

The Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is launching a gamut of activities to celebrate the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' from August 23-29, an official statement said on Sunday.

'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' is an initiative of the central government to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence. The activities will be launched under the ministry's 'Iconic Week' celebrations. The 'Iconic Week' under the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' will be a grand celebration by the ministry which will showcase the convergence of the values and glories of the freedom struggle of the past with the aspirations and dreams of a young, new and iconic India, it said.

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur will start off the celebrations that will attract participation from across the country under the overall spirit of ''Jan Bhagidari and Jan Andolan'', it said.

The objective is to showcase the journey of new India and celebrate the contribution of freedom fighters, including the 'Unsung Heroes' of the freedom struggle, through massive outreach activities, the ministry said.

''One of the key aspects of the synergistic celebration is 360 degree outreach through traditional means such as cultural programmes, nukkad natak and TV programmes as well as innovative means of digital/social media. ''All India Radio's daily capsule 'Azadi Ka Safar, Akashvani Ke Saath' will be reaching schools and colleges across India through collaborative efforts of Directorate of Information and Public Relations of various states and regional offices of the Ministry,'' the statement said.

A series of special programmes to be launched by AIR Network include 'Dharohar' (speeches of freedom leaders), 'Nishaan' (75 landmark sites to be showcased), and 'Aparajita' (women leaders). The DD Network will be broadcasting sectoral programmes under ''Naye Bharat Ka Naya Safar'' and the ''Journey of New India'' covering themes such as diplomacy, Digital India, legislative reforms, etc apart from ongoing daily special news capsules on 'Unsung heroes and Freedom Struggle', it said.

Screening of iconic films will be a special feature of the 'Iconic week' celebrations and popular Indian films such as ''Razi'' will also be telecast. The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC) is also organizing a film festival on its OTT platform -- www.cinemasofindia.com -- screening a specially curated bouquet of films such as ''Island City'', ''Crossing Bridges'' etc, the ministry said.

Other key highlights include an online interactive session for film students and enthusiasts by the NFDC, and a webinar on 'Technological Advancements in film making' by the Films Division, it said.

The Bureau of Outreach and Communication will also reach out to the people through nukkad nataks, skits, magic shows, puppetry, folk recitals through more than 50 Integrated Communication and Outreach Programmes by ROBs and over 1,000 PRTs by Song and Drama Division across the country, it added. The BOC will also launch an ebook on 'Making of the Constitution' which will be available on its website. Enthusiastic readers can also find informative and exciting books on related themes at Publication Division book galleries across India.

''Young patrons can also enjoy interactive activities, quizzes and competitions across social media platforms of the Ministry, along with audiovisual glimpses of the freedom struggle and the New India,” ministry added.

