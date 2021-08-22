Left Menu

37 girls visit army camp on Raksha Bandhan

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-08-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 22-08-2021 22:26 IST
37 girls visit army camp on Raksha Bandhan
  • Country:
  • India

Thirty-seven schoolgirls participated in Raksha Bandhan celebrations at an army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district Sunday.

They tied rakhis around the wrists of soldiers.

The event became memorable for Fiza Butt, a Class 10 student, who got to celebrate her birthday with the soldiers, a defence spokesperson said.

Everyone present on the occasion became part of her birthday celebrations alongside the ceremony of the Hindu festival dedicated to the brother-sister bond.

In a novel endeavour, the spokesperson said girls from Dharmund and Champa villages of Batote came down to the Army Camp at Dharmund to make sure that the personnel don’t miss their sisters.

“The celebration became an epitome of religious harmony as soldiers from all the religions were tied Rakhi by Hindu, Muslim and Sikh girls alike, wishing their brothers in uniform good health and long life,” the spokesman said.

He said the soldiers were floored by the affection showered by these girls.

In return, they vowed to protect their little sisters and stand with them at all times, the spokesman said, adding they also distributed gifts to the girls and served them with sweets and chocolates.

Fiza, who studies at Batote Senior Secondary School, came along with her mother Begum Noor Jehan to participate in the occasion.

“It was an emotional moment when Signalman Preetam Singh touched Fiza's feet – a practice of taking blessings from younger sister that is followed in his family,” he said.

He said the celebration marked itself as an event of bonding between 'Brothers and Sisters' that surpassed the boundaries of religion and serves as an example of 'National Unity'.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

New clues regarding formation of solar system discovered

United States
2
Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

Planetary scientists find evidence of solar-driven change on Moon

 United States
3
NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

NASA, JAXA astronauts gear up for Tuesday's spacewalk

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expected; EU expects key data on Novavax vaccine around October - source and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand reports 21 local COVID-19 cases, more expec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021