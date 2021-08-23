Left Menu

Maha: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment

A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 00:10 IST
Maha: Man who attempted suicide outside Mantralaya dies during treatment
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man who tried to kill himself outside the Maharashtra secretariat here by consuming some poisonous substance died during treatment at a hospital, police said on Sunday. A police official said the deceased was identified as Subhash Jadhav, a resident of Ambegaon in the Pune district. Jadhav had come to meet officials at the Mantralaya in south Mumbai on Friday in connection with a land dispute case but was not allowed inside as the entry is restricted due to the COVID-19 norms, he said.

Jadhav then tried to kill himself by consuming some pesticide outside the front gate of the Mantralaya. Jadhav was rushed to state-run GT Hospital. He was declared dead on Sunday, the official said. Prima facie, Jadhav had some criminal cases pending against him, the official added. PTI ZA NSK NSK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021