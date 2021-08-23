Left Menu

Durga Puja forum against overcrowding before pandals in evening hours

Forum for Durgotsab, a platform of 550 community Durga Pujas in the city and its neighbourhood, on Sunday urged member committees to urge revellers to visit pandals throughout the day, and not only during the evening hours in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 23-08-2021 00:26 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 00:26 IST
Durga Puja forum against overcrowding before pandals in evening hours
  • Country:
  • India

Forum for Durgotsab, a platform of 550 community Durga Pujas in the city and its neighbourhood, on Sunday urged member committees to urge revellers to visit pandals throughout the day, and not only during the evening hours in view of the COVID-19 pandemic situation. The forum, which had issued the first set of guidelines in July, said people should be encouraged to set out pandal hopping from the morning in order to avoid overcrowding in the evening.

''What we want is to space out the crowd evenly. The objective is to strike a balance between Durga puja celebrations and maintaining pandemic protocols,'' a member of Samajsebi Sangha, one of the prominent member committees of the forum, told PTI.

He said another important precondition will be to fully vaccinate all members and others who assume important roles in the festival like electricians, drummers, decorators and priests.

Other guidelines include making idols clearly visible from outside by erecting aesthetic but simple marquees, and maintaining social distancing during the rituals. Durga puja festivities begin from October 12.

The West Bengal government has not yet come out with any directive on the state’s biggest festival. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has repeatedly warned of a possible third wave of COVID-19 in September and underscored the need to vaccinate people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

Israel inquiry into deadly festival stampede hears first witness

 Israel

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021