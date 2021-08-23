'Modern Family' star Eric Stonestreet engaged to longtime girlfriend Lindsay Schweitzer

Actor Eric Stonestreet, best known for playing the role of Cameron Tucker in the hit mockumentary sitcom ''Modern Family'' over its 11-season run, has announced his engagement with longtime girlfriend, paediatric nurse Lindsay Schweitzer.

The Emmy winner took to Instagram on Sunday to share the news.

Advertisement

''She said, 'She'd have her people call my people,''' Stonestreet said in a witty post.

He also posted three photos of the couple, one of which has Schweitzer showing off the ring.

According to People magazine, the couple began dating after meeting in 2016 during a fundraising event based in Stonestreet's hometown, Kansas City in Kansas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)