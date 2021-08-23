Left Menu

Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday night confirmed that he has resumed shooting for one of his much-awaited films- 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 09:39 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 09:39 IST
Kartik Aaryan resumes shooting for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
Kartik Aaryan (Image source; Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Kartik Aaryan on Sunday night confirmed that he has resumed shooting for one of his much-awaited films- 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' that also stars Kiara Advani and Tabu in key roles. Taking to his Instagram handle, Kartik shared a selfie picture featuring him with Tabu from the sets of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, "Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2." On a related note, the actor is simultaneously shooting for his upcoming romantic thriller film 'Freddy' in Mumbai.

Speaking about 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', the movie is the sequel of the 2007 psychological horror comedy film of the same name. The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan. The first part of the film was a remake of the Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which starred Akshay Kumar in the lead besides, other actors including Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja, Amisha Patel, and Rajpal Yadav.

Rajpal will make a comeback to entertain the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in which Kartik will play the lead role alongside Kiara. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and Cine 1 studios.

Besides his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik has an interesting lineup of films in the pipeline including Ram Madhvani's 'Dhamaka', Hansal Mehta's 'Captain India', Ekta Kapoor's 'Freddy', and Sameer Vidwans' directorial venture, which was earlier titled 'Satyanarayan Ki Katha'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counterinsurgency and statebuilding

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021