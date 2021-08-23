Left Menu

Tabu resumes shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 10:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 10:20 IST
Tabu resumes shoot of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'
  • Country:
  • India

National Award winner Tabu has resumed filming her upcoming horror comedy ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'', directed by Anees Bazmee.

Actor Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram late Sunday evening and shared that Tabu has joined him for the shoot.

''Begin Again #BhoolBhulaiyaa2,'' Aaryan captioned the picture with the 49-year-old actor.

Earlier this month, Bazmee had announced he was back on set to resume work on the film after its shoot was halted in March when Aaryan tested positive for COVID-19.

Also starring Kiara Advani, ''Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'' -- written by Farhad Samji and Aakash Kaushik -- is a sequel to filmmaker Priyadarshan's 2007 film of the same name.

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar under their banner T-Series and Murad Khetani of Cine 1 Studios.

In February, the makers had announced that the film will be released on November 19, but there has been no update regarding the project's current release date.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
3
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021