PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 12:07 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 12:07 IST
Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Arjun Kapoor to star in 'Kuttey'
Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj on Monday announced his multi-starrer production ''Kuttey'', featuring Arjun Kapoor, Konkona Sen Sharma, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu and Radhika Madan.

To be produced in collaboration with filmmaker Luv Ranjan, the film marks the feature directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj's son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj.

''Kuttey'' also stars Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj of ''Eeb Allay Ooo!'' fame.

The official Instagram page of Vishal Bhardwaj Films shared the announcement teaser of the film.

''Neither do they bark, nor do they growl. They just bark,'' the filmmaker, who has helmed acclaimed movies like ''Maqbool'', ''Omkara'' and ''Kaminey'', wrote.

Written by Aasmaan and Vishal Bhardwaj, ''Kuttey'' has been pegged as a caper-thriller. The film is currently in its pre-production stage and will commence shooting in end 2021. Aasmaan has completed his bachelors in filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, NYC and has assisted his father on ''7 Khoon Maaf'', ''Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola'' and ''Pataakha''.

Vishal Bhardwaj described ''Kuttey'' as ''extremely special'' as it marks his first collaboration with his son. ''I’m excited to see what he does with it. Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films are also coming together for the first time and I am immensely excited about this association, as I really admire Luv’s brave attitude towards filmmaking and strong commercial sense. ''I have worked with Naseer Sahab, Tabu, Konkona and Radhika on different films throughout my career and Aasmaan has brought them all together in one film itself. We cannot wait for the audience to witness this captivating thriller on the big screen,” he said.

Rajan said Bhardwaj's storytelling vision has been ''very inspiring to him.

''It gives me immense happiness that I am getting to collaborate with him for Aasmaan’s film.” The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar.

''Kuttey'' will be presented by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. Vishal Bhardwaj's wife, singer Rekha Bhardwaj and Ankur Garg are also credited as producers on the film.

The film will mark the first collaboration of Vishal Bhardwaj with Kapoor, whose last release was ''Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar''. The filmmaker has previously directed Madan in the 2018 drama ''Pataakha'', Shah in the acclaimed ''Maqbool'' in 2003 and Sen Sharma in ''Omkara'' (2006).

He has also collaborated with Tabu on films like ''Maqbool'' and ''Haider''.

