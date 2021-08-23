Mahesh Manjrekar 'on the road to recovery' following bladder cancer surgery
Actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar has undergone a surgery after being diagnosed with urinary bladder cancer.
The 63-year-old actor is back home following the medical procedure at the H N Reliance Foundation Hospital here last week.
There were reports that the actor was discharged post surgery.
''Yes, I did get operated on, and I'm on the road to recovery,'' Manjrekar confirmed to PTI.
The veteran is known for directing acclaimed films like the 1999 drama ''Vaastav: The Reality'', National Award winning ''Astitva'' (2000) and the Amitabh Bachchan starrer ''Viruddh... Family Comes First''.
Manjrekar has also directed the upcoming Salman Khan starrer, ''Antim: The Final Truth''.
