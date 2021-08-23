Left Menu

Jubin Nautiyal, Khushalii Kumar excited about their new song 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has released his new romantic song, titled 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', which's shot amidst the scenic locales of Leh and Ladakh.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:20 IST
Jubin Nautiyal, Khushalii Kumar excited about their new song 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'
Poster of Khushi Jab Bhi Teri (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer Jubin Nautiyal has released his new romantic song, titled 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', which's shot amidst the scenic locales of Leh and Ladakh. The song's video features Jubin opposite actor Khushalii Kumar.

Happy on being a part of 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri', Khushalii said, "I have always been an admirer of Jubin's music. His soulful voice elevates any track and he has especially poured his heart out into 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri'. I hope fans enjoy watching us together. Love is a universal language and in this track, we explore how love is unconditional. Listeners will definitely relate to it at a personal level." According to Jubin, who is best known for crooning 'Zindagi Kuch Toh Bata' and 'Lut Gaye', the latest song has a "very timeless, classic essence to it".

"It has old-school charm but will resonate with everyone who has experienced the emotion of love. It was wonderful working with Khushalii Kumar on this track. She has a deep understanding of music and is also a fabulous performer," he said. 'Khushi Jab Bhi Teri' is out now on T-Series' YouTube channel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021