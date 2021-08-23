Left Menu

Kangana Ranaut's 'Thalaivii' to release on September 10

The wait is over! Actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' has finally got a release date. It will now arrive in theatres on September 10.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 16:43 IST
Poster of Thalaivii (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
The wait is over! Actor Kangana Ranaut-starrer 'Thalaivii' has finally got a release date. It will now arrive in theatres on September 10. Announcing the same, Kangana took to her Instagram account and wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the big screen. Pave way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii in cinemas near you on 10th September."

Directed by A.L Vijay, 'Thalaivii' revolves around the life of late politician Jayalalithaa. In the film, Kangana will be seen essaying the titular role of Jayalalithaa. Also, the film is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide in Hindi, Tamil and Telegu next month. According to producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, 'Thalaivii' has traced an "extensive journey with eternal experiences at every turn".

"As the theatres are reopening across the nation, we are very excited that fans can enjoy the grand experience of the legend's life on the silver screen. Jayalalithaa has always belonged to the cinema and bringing her story alive on the big screen was the only way to pay homage to this great legend and revolutionary leader," he said. 'Thalaivii' was earlier scheduled to release in April, but it got postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

