Left Menu

Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten loses court battle over songs in TV show

The judge rejected claims by Lydon's lawyer that the majority vote had reduced the singer to "some sort of servile state", and said it was in fact "relatively straightforward". The series called "Pistol", which is being made by Disney , is scheduled to air next year.

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-08-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 17:18 IST
Sex Pistols' Johnny Rotten loses court battle over songs in TV show
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former Sex Pistols frontman John Lydon lost his legal battle on Monday to prevent other members from using their music in a planned television series about the rise of the punk rock band which shocked Britain and the world in the 1970s. A judge in England's High Court ruled that Lydon, who performed in the band as Johnny Rotten, could be outvoted by other former band members under the terms of an agreement they reached in 1998.

Guitarist Steve Jones and drummer Paul Cook brought the case to force Lydon, 65, to allow songs recorded by the band to be used in the series. It is based on Jones's memoirs and is being directed by Danny Boyle whose films include "Slumdog Millionaire". The judge rejected claims by Lydon's lawyer that the majority vote had reduced the singer to "some sort of servile state", and said it was in fact "relatively straightforward".

The series called "Pistol", which is being made by Disney, is scheduled to air next year. Lydon told The Sunday Times in April that he had been excluded from the project and said: "If you put me in a corner like a rat, I'm going to go for your throat. I'm up against here some corporations that just want to take over."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021