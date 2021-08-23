Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise's at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.
The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the ''Mission: Impossible'' star outside her restaurant, 'Asha's'.
''I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon,'' Bhosle captioned the photo.
The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Cruise visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, ''Mission: Impossible 7'' in the city.
The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said.
Cruise will be next seen in ''Top Gun: Maverick'', a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama ''Top Gun''.
