Tom Cruise visits Asha Bhosle's restaurant in UK

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:14 IST
Legendary singer Asha Bhosle on Monday said she was elated to have Hollywood star Tom Cruise's at her fine dining restaurant in Birmingham, England.

The 87-year-old singer took to Instagram and shared a picture of the ''Mission: Impossible'' star outside her restaurant, 'Asha's'.

''I was very happy to hear that Mr Tom Cruise enjoyed his fine dining experience at Asha's (Birmingham) and I look forward to him visiting us again soon,'' Bhosle captioned the photo.

The singer also posted a link of a news site BirminghamLive, which reported that Cruise visited the restaurant on August 21, while taking a break from shooting his latest movie, ''Mission: Impossible 7'' in the city.

The 59-year-old actor tried Indian cuisine and ordered two portions of chicken tikka masala, which he loved, the news site said.

Cruise will be next seen in ''Top Gun: Maverick'', a sequel to his acclaimed 1986 action drama ''Top Gun''.

