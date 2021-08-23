Left Menu

Sidharth Malhotra's thriller movie 'Mission Majnu' stars filming second schedule

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-08-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 18:15 IST
Sidharth Malhotra's thriller movie 'Mission Majnu' stars filming second schedule
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Sidharth Malhotra on Monday said he has resumed shooting for his upcoming period thriller film ''Mission Majnu''.

Written by Parveez Shaikh, Aseem Arora, and Sumit Batheja, ''Mission Majnu'' is the debut directorial venture of ad filmmaker Shantanu Bagchi.

Backed by Ronnie Screwvala, Amar Butala, and Garima Mehta, the movie's first schedule was shot in Lucknow, before the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

According to the makers, ''Mission Majnu'' is inspired by real events set in the 1970s and follows the story of India's most courageous mission in the heart of Pakistan that forever changed the relationship between the two nations.

The ''Shershaah'' star, who will be seen as a RAW agent in the film, took to Instagram and shared a picture from the shoot, writing, ''#MissionMajnu shoot resumes. See you in theatres.'' The second schedule of the film, also starring Rashmika Mandanna, Sharib Hashmi, Parmeet Sethi, Anant Mahadevan, and Kumud Mishra, will be shot in real locations across Mumbai. Mehta said after a brief pause, the team is back on floors with ''strict protocol and guidelines'' for the shoot.

''In this 15-day schedule, we will shoot critical sequences of the film. It's great to be on set again and the cast and crew are excited to move onwards and upwards towards the successful completion of the film,'' she said in a statement.

The espionage thriller also marks Mandanna's foray into the Hindi film industry. She is best known for starring in the Kannada film ''Anjani Putra'' and the Telugu title ''Geetha Govindam''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021