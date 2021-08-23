HarperCollins presents 'An Invitation to Die: A Colonel Acharya Mystery' by Tanushree Podder

HarperCollins is proud to announce the publication of Tanushree Podder's upcoming book 'An Invitation to Die: A Colonel Acharya Mystery', releasing on 25th August 2021.

Reader reviews for the Colonel Acharya series ''Watch out for Colonel Acharya, an Indian version of Hercule Poirot'' '' A perfect read for all suspense lovers'' ''A crisp and intelligent plot that will keep you guessing'' ''I loved every second of this book and it held my attention till the very end'' About the Book It begins with a simple mystery - elderly widow Violet William's van goes missing after her granddaughter Pia forgets to lock the door when using it to cater for a wedding reception. But this is Ramsar, and soon, a simple case turns sinister when ASP Timothy Thapa finally finds the missing van and promptly discovers a dead body inside it. Enter Colonel Acharya, Ramsar's resident amateur sleuth, with his merry band of bridge-playing Watsons. As the detective begins his investigation, he finds that things are not what they seem, and with few clues, several suspects, and no leads to go on, Colonel Acharya might be facing his most challenging case yet.

Advertisement

About the Author, Tanushree Podder is a confessed word-a-holic and a traveler. When she is not reading or writing, she's sure to be packing her bags and boots to go zipping around the world. Tanushree stumbled through many career choices before finalizing on writing. Spooky Stories is her twelfth book in fiction.

About HarperCollins Publishers India: HarperCollins Publishers India is a subsidiary of HarperCollins Publishers. HarperCollins India publishes some of the finest writers from the Indian Subcontinent and around the world, publishing approximately 200 new books every year, with a print and digital catalog of more than 2,000 titles across 10 imprints. Its authors have won almost every major literary award including the Man Booker Prize, JCB Prize, DSC Prize, New India Foundation Award, Atta Galatta Prize, Shakti Bhatt Prize, Gourmand Cookbook Award, Publishing Next Award, Tata Literature Live Award, Gaja Capital Business Book Prize, BICW Award, Sushila Devi Award, Prabha Khaitan Woman's Voice Award, Sahitya Akademi Award and the Crossword Book Award. HarperCollins India has been awarded the Publisher of the Year Award three times: at Publishing Next in 2015, and Tata Literature Live! in 2016 and 2018.

HarperCollins India also represents some of the finest publishers in the world including Egmont, Oneworld, Harvard University Press, Bonnier Zaffre, Usborne, Dover, and Lonely Planet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)