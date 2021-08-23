Left Menu

Vijayakanth to fly abroad for medical check-up

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 23-08-2021 22:08 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 22:08 IST
DMDK founder Vijayakanth on Monday said he will fly abroad for medical treatment soon and urged his fans to not converge here on his birthday on August 25, citing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The actor-turned-politician had earlier also travelled to the US for medical treatment.

In a statement here, he said he has been celebrating his birthday as ''Poverty Eradication Day'' for long and urged his supporters to distribute welfare assistance to mark his birthday.

While the coronavirus cases in the state were on the decline, mass gatherings could lead to a spurt and therefore his supporters should not converge here on Wednesday, he said.

''Further, I am going to travel abroad soon for medical check-up,'' the 68 year-old leader added.

