Toronto International Film Festival may require attendees to be vaccinated

People attending the latest edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) may be required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test of 48 hours prior to entering the venue.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:01 IST
TIFF logo (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
People attending the latest edition of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) may be required to show proof of full vaccination or proof of a negative test of 48 hours prior to entering the venue. The update has been shared by the event's organisers on TIFF's official Instagram handle.

"Festival staff, audience members, and visitors entering #TIFF21 venues from September 9-18 will be required to show either proof they have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 or proof that they have tested negative for COVID-19 within 48 hours prior to entering any TIFF venue," the post read. The upcoming festival is scheduled to take place from September 9 to September 18. Last year, TIFFtook place virtually, with some drive-in screenings, as a concession to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports Variety.

In-person screenings, as well as digital and outdoor premieres will be conducted this time. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

