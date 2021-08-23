Left Menu

Tom Holland pens a cryptic note after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leaked

Hours after the leak of the trailer of 'Spider-Man

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:17 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:17 IST
Tom Holland pens a cryptic note after 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer leaked
Tom Holland (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Hours after the leak of the trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Hollywood actor Tom Holland penned a cryptic post on Instagram Story. "You ain't reddy," he wrote.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, on Sunday, some social media accounts shared what appeared to be the trailer of the upcoming superhero instalment. However, tweets that shared the video of the alleged trailer were taken down and slapped with a copyright statement. "The media has been disabled in response to a report from the copyright owner," the message read.

The makers have not posted any announcement regarding the trailer yet. 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is scheduled to release in theatres on December 17. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood press...

 Australia
2
World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Austr...

 Global
3
US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation';...

 Global
4
U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021