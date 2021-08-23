Left Menu

Hina Khan pens emotional birthday post for her mother

Actor Hina Khan's posted an emotional birthday post for her mother and she's missing the presence of her late father.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 23-08-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 23-08-2021 23:54 IST

Hina Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Actor Hina Khan's posted an emotional birthday post for her mother and she's missing the presence of her late father. On Monday, she took to Instagram and wrote, "With the blessings of my beloved father and the almighty, I stand before you to tackle all harm, hardships and hurdles. I am and will always be a forcefield around you my Supermom, a circle of protection. An embodiment of sheer strength just like dad...We're in this together..no matter what ..Happy Birthday Mommy."

Alongside the note, she posted a string of images of her with her mother. Fans poured in heartfelt comments on Hina's post.

"You are a strong lady, Hina. God bless you," a user commented. "Happy birthday to aunty. Your father is looking after all of you from heaven," another user wrote.

Hina Khan's father, Aslam Khan, died of a sudden cardiac arrest on April 20. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

