Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Don Everly of chart-topping Everly Brothers duo dies aged 84

Advertisement

Don Everly, whose close-harmony singing with his brother, Phil, generated dreamy, chart-topping hits about teen romance in the late 1950s and early '60s and influenced groups from The Beatles to Simon and Garfunkel, has died, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday. He was 84. Everly, whose hits with his brother included "Wake Up Little Susie" and "Bye Bye Love," died on Saturday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, a family spokesperson told the newspaper. His brother died in 2014 at age 74.

Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend's domestic box office charts. Case in point: An animated movie based on the kids TV show "PAW Patrol" left Hugh Jackman's romance drama "Reminiscence" in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood in their respective debuts. That's the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe.

'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow", three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson. The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

R. Kelly accuser says singer demanded oral sex before granting audition

A former girlfriend of R. Kelly told jurors at the R&B singer's sex abuse trial on Monday that he pressured her into having oral sex with him when she was 17, when she thought she was meeting him for an audition. The woman, known in Kelly's indictment as Jane Doe #5, said she met Kelly in his room at a hotel in Orlando, Florida, in 2015 after a member of the singer's entourage gave her his number during a concert.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)