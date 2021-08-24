Left Menu

'Peace of Mind with Taraji' returning for second season

24-08-2021
Facebook Watch has renewed ''Peace of Mind with Taraji'', a talk show on mental wellness hosted by ''Empire'' star Taraji P Henson, for a second run.

According to Deadline, production on the new season of the Daytime Emmy-nominated series is underway here.

The Golden Globe-winning actor co-hosts the show with Trace Jade Jenkins, her best friend and executive director of the Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation (BLHF).

The first season saw Henson and Jenkins interview celebrities, experts and everyday people about mental-health issues, particularly those in the Black community.

Commenting on the renewal of the show, the hosts said the second season will continue to open the door for impactful and relevant conversations.

''We've long been mental health advocates for the Black community and founded BLHF to educate and provide resources to those who are struggling with talking about their challenges...'' said Henson and Jade in a joint statement.

''Partnering with Facebook allows us to engage more broadly with our community, sharing our own personal battles with mental health as well, in hopes that they see themselves in us. The more we talk about it, the more comfortable others will feel to talk about it. We will talk, we will laugh, we will cry... we gon' heal, TOGETHER!'' they added.

SallyAnn Salsano, Founder & CEO of 495 Productions which backs the series said, Henson and Jade have created ''a safe space to address the real challenges regarding mental health that people face everyday,'' celebrities included and they do it with healing and with hope.

''Peace of Mind with Taraji'' is a shining example of how great content can build community and create conversation on the video-on-demand service platform, said Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming, Facebook Watch.

''We had a tremendous response to our first season as Taraji and Tracie struck a chord with fans and critics alike. They are the perfect duo to discuss and destigmatize mental health issues, offering important and accessible conversations with compelling guests week after week.'' Henson, Jenkins, Salsano and Jennifer Ryan serve as executive producers on ''Peace of Mind with Taraji'', alongside Ebony McClain who is credited as co-executive producer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

