Cynthia Erivo to star in 1970s London drama 'Steel'

As per logline, Steel explores how choices made by individuals desperate in pursuit of money and power shape the geopolitical landscape of our present, and how women like Madeline were the vanguards.Solome Williams is also executive producing the show with Erivo via their banner Ediths Daughter Charman via his Binocular shingle, Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy of about blank as well as Gyngell and Armesto.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 10:27 IST
Cynthia Erivo to star in 1970s London drama 'Steel'
  • Country:
  • United States

''Genius: Aretha Franklin'' star Cynthia Erivo is set to headline and executive produce ''Steel'', a thriller drama set in 1970s London.

The show hails from MRC Television and Civic Center Media, the indie studio's venture with United Talent Agency, reported Variety.

Francis Lawrence, best known for ''The Hunger Games'' franchise, will direct the series which is penned by Adam Gyngell and Fred Fernandez Armesto. Matt Charman, whose credits include ''The Mothership'' and ''Bridge of Spies'', will also executive produce the show.

''Steel'' is inspired by the life of Armesto's grandmother and her career as a secret agent selling arms for the British government.

It follows Madeline Crowe, played by Erivo, a fiercely ambitious arms dealer who seizes control of her own destiny in a high-octane and dangerous profession dominated by her male colleagues. The daughter of Nigerian immigrants, driven by an insatiable hunger to win at all costs, yet beholden to her son as a single mother, Crowe is forced to confront the kind of person, deep down, she really is. As per logline, ''Steel'' explores how choices made by individuals desperate in pursuit of money and power shape the geopolitical landscape of our present, and how women like Madeline were the vanguards.

Solome Williams is also executive producing the show with Erivo via their banner Edith's Daughter; Charman via his Binocular shingle, Lawrence and Cameron MacConomy of about: blank; as well as Gyngell and Armesto. London-based production company Binocular's Valery Ryan and Annelie Simmons co-executive produce the show.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

