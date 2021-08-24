Left Menu

Entertainment News Roundup: Don Everly of chart-topping Everly Brothers duo dies aged 84; Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1 and more

His brother died in 2014 at age 74. Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1 Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal?

Reuters | Updated: 24-08-2021 10:42 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 10:27 IST
Entertainment News Roundup: Don Everly of chart-topping Everly Brothers duo dies aged 84; Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1 and more
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Don Everly of chart-topping Everly Brothers duo dies aged 84

Don Everly, whose close-harmony singing with his brother, Phil, generated dreamy, chart-topping hits about teen romance in the late 1950s and early '60s and influenced groups from The Beatles to Simon and Garfunkel, has died, the Los Angeles Times reported on Sunday. He was 84. Everly, whose hits with his brother included "Wake Up Little Susie" and "Bye Bye Love," died on Saturday at his home in Nashville, Tennessee, a family spokesperson told the newspaper. His brother died in 2014 at age 74.

Box Office: 'PAW Patrol' Crushes Hugh Jackman's 'Reminiscence' as 'Free Guy' Remains No. 1

Need proof that moviegoing is far from returning to normal? Look no further than this weekend's domestic box office charts. Case in point: An animated movie based on the kid's TV show "PAW Patrol" left Hugh Jackman's romance-drama "Reminiscence" in the dust in North America, with the heroic pups of Adventure City collecting six times more than a film toplined by one of the most charismatic actors in Hollywood in their respective debuts. That's the unpredictable reality of the movie theater business as the delta variant continues to depress ticket sales across the globe.

'Black Widow' helps Disney collect $125 million in online revenue

Walt Disney said in a court filing on Friday that it has garnered $125 million in online revenue from the Marvel superhero film "Black Widow", three weeks after getting sued by its star Scarlett Johansson. The actress last month sued Disney alleging that the company breached her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it played in theaters.

R. Kelly accuser tells of singer's violence, control

A former girlfriend of R. Kelly on Monday told jurors at his sex abuse trial that she suffered through a five-year relationship with the R&B singer marked by frequent violence and control of her every move. Testifying for the prosecution, the woman is known as Jane Doe No. 5 in Kelly's indictment said the singer regularly checked her cellphone to make sure she did not gossip to friends about their relationship, which began in 2015 when she was 17.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record; Israel finds COVID-19 vaccine booster significantly lowers infection risk and more

Health News Roundup: Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as dai...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021