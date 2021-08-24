Lionsgate Play announces its new original in 'Feels Like Home'

Streaming service Lionsgate Play on Tuesday announced the production of its next Indian Original, ''Feels Like Home'', a coming-of-age series by Sidhanta Mathur.

The show, starring Prit Kamani, Anshuman Malhotra, Vishnu Kaushal and Mihir Ahuja, chronicles the lives of four men in their 20s, who move into their first house away from home together.

The series provides a fascinating peek into their lives, showcasing their eventful journey and transition from boys to men, in a candid, witty storytelling style. The primary director of the series is Sahir Raza.

Mathur is known for his powerful stories bending stereotypes with titles like ''Little Things'', ''Minus One'', and ''What the Folks''.

''At Lionsgate Play we are looking to create a fantastic mix of premium content from Global to Indian. Our Indian original slate is well rounded with stories from an urban family to a college drama and now a sneak peek into the lives of four boys who our viewers will love.

''We want to tell more local stories and bring them to a global audience by continuing to expand our slate of Indian Originals across languages and genres. We're proud to add our latest original series featuring cutting-edge young talent that will resonate with our audience,'' Rohit Jain - Managing Director Lionsgate South Asia and Networks - Emerging Markets Asia, said in a statement.

Mathur, Founder Writeous Studio and the creator of ''Feels Like Home'', said the show will depict how youngsters deal with what life throws at them.

''We have a very talented cast on board, and we're so happy to have the series presented exclusively on Lionsgate Play, which has become the new go-to entertainment platform for young adults,'' he added.

In February, Lionsgate Play announced its first Indian original: the remake of the American comedy-drama series ''Casual'', starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar.

