Left Menu

Marvel unveils trailer of Tom Holland, Zendaya-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

'Spider-Man' fans rejoice! The trailer for one of the most awaited films of the year, 'Spider-Man

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-08-2021 12:24 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 12:24 IST
Marvel unveils trailer of Tom Holland, Zendaya-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'
A still from the trailer. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

'Spider-Man' fans rejoice! The trailer for one of the most awaited films of the year, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', is here. Following a Sunday leak on social media, the makers dropped the original trailer of the superhero movie on Tuesday.

The official Twitter account for the film poked fun at Sunday's leak after the trailer's official release, writing: "Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now." The three-minute intriguing trailer has indeed piqued the interests of the fans, who were waiting to see what is in store for them after the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', in which Peter Parkers' identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world.

The trailer opens with thrilling shots and music and then changes to a frame featuring Zendaya (MJ) and Holland (Parker) exploring goofy media articles about 'Spider-Man'. "Hey, that's a good one. Some suggest Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotize females," Zendaya reads out the article before the duo shares a hearty laugh.

In the upcoming movie, the high school student Parker finds his life spun into chaos due to the serious consequences of the big exposure. After being continuously addressed as 'Enemy #1' and condemned for Mysterio's (supervillain) death, Peter seeks Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) help making him undo the big reveal turning things as they were before.

The upcoming flick will bring Holland (Parkson) together with villains of previous 'Spider-Man' cinematic franchises. This includes 'Alfred Molina' as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat. With Zendaya reprising her role as MJ in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Jacob Batalon will also be back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in the superhero movie.

This is the third consecutive 'Spider-Man' film directed by Jon Watts. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the Jon Watts directorial third consecutive 'Spider-Man' film in December 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
3
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
4
FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

FTSE 100 gains as commodity-linked stocks jump; PMIs in focus

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021