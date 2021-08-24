Marvel unveils trailer of Tom Holland, Zendaya-starrer 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

'Spider-Man' fans rejoice! The trailer for one of the most awaited films of the year, 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', is here. Following a Sunday leak on social media, the makers dropped the original trailer of the superhero movie on Tuesday.

The official Twitter account for the film poked fun at Sunday's leak after the trailer's official release, writing: "Shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now." The three-minute intriguing trailer has indeed piqued the interests of the fans, who were waiting to see what is in store for them after the events of 'Spider-Man: Far From Home', in which Peter Parkers' identity as Spider-Man was revealed to the world.

Advertisement

The trailer opens with thrilling shots and music and then changes to a frame featuring Zendaya (MJ) and Holland (Parker) exploring goofy media articles about 'Spider-Man'. "Hey, that's a good one. Some suggest Parker's powers include the male spider's ability to hypnotize females," Zendaya reads out the article before the duo shares a hearty laugh.

In the upcoming movie, the high school student Parker finds his life spun into chaos due to the serious consequences of the big exposure. After being continuously addressed as 'Enemy #1' and condemned for Mysterio's (supervillain) death, Peter seeks Doctor Strange's (played by Benedict Cumberbatch) help making him undo the big reveal turning things as they were before.

The upcoming flick will bring Holland (Parkson) together with villains of previous 'Spider-Man' cinematic franchises. This includes 'Alfred Molina' as Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx as Electro, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin.

From powerful background music that complements the pace of the trailer to some intense performances, the trailer features it all, making it safe to say that fans are in for a visual treat. With Zendaya reprising her role as MJ in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', Jacob Batalon will also be back as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Benedict Wong as Wong, and Jon Favreau as Happy Hogan in the superhero movie.

This is the third consecutive 'Spider-Man' film directed by Jon Watts. Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release the Jon Watts directorial third consecutive 'Spider-Man' film in December 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)