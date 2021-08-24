Left Menu

Ahan Shetty's Bollywood debut 'Tadap' to come out in December

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:05 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Milan Luthria's ''Tadap - An Incredible Love Story'', which marks the Bollywood debut of Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, is set to release theatrically on December 3, the makers announced Tuesday.

The Sajid Nadiadwala-production, which stars Tara Sutaria as the female lead, was earlier scheduled to release on September 24.

The producer's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment shared the film's new release date on its official Instagram page.

''Witness this magic on the big screen. #SajidNadiadwala's #Tadap - An Incredible Love Story in cinemas on 3rd December 2021,'' the caption read.

Co-produced by Fox Star Studios, ''Tadap'' also stars Saurabh Shukla, Kumud Mishra and Sumit Gulati.

The film is a remake of the 2018 Telugu romantic-action drama ''RX 100'', which featured actors Kartikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput.

''Tadap'' is written by Rajat Arora, who had also penned Luthria's ''Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai'', ''The Dirty Picture'' and ''Baadshaho''.

Film composer Pritam Chakraborty has provided music for the film.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

