Minority Affairs Ministry to hold Urdu poetry symposium on Aug 28: Naqvi

The Ministry of Minority Affairs will hold an Urdu poetry symposium on August 28 as part of the "Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations to mark 75 years of Independence, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Tuesday.

The symposium, "Mera Watan, Mera Chaman", will see renowned poets presenting their works on "celebration of India's independence" while remembering the sacrifices made by the great freedom fighters, he said.

''They will also make people aware of the horrors and pains of the Partition through their poetry,'' the minister said.

Naqvi said the Union Minority Affairs Ministry will organize ''Mera Watan, Mera Chaman'' Mushaira and Kavi Sammelan across the country till 2023, featuring renowned and emerging poets.

Poets such as Wasim Barelvi, Shabeena Adeeb, Manzar Bhopali, Dr. V P Singh, Saba Balrampuri, and Haseeb Soz will be among those presenting their poetry at the Dr. Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi on August 28.

"Mushaira" and "Kavi Sammelan" are a part of the rich cultural legacy of our country which strengthens the fabric of "unity in diversity", the minister said.

Programs such as "Mushaira" spread the message of peace and also strengthen social harmony and brotherhood in society.

Such programs also make the younger generation aware of the country's rich legacy of art and culture, Naqvi said.

