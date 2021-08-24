Left Menu

Marlon Wayans to feature in and produce untitled Halloween comedy for Netflix

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2021 14:02 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:53 IST
Marlon Wayans to feature in and produce untitled Halloween comedy for Netflix
Actor Marlon Wayans (Image source: Instagram) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Marlon Wayans is taking forward his partnership with streamer Netflix with an upcoming Halloween comedy movie.

''Fantasy Island'' director Jeff Wadlow will direct the movie from a Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R Morey, reported Deadline.

The story follows a teenage girl, who accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc.

She must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father, to be played by Wayans.

Wayans, best known for starring in comedy classics like ''Scary Movie'' films and ''White Chicks'', will also produce the movie along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions and Nathan Reimann.

The 49-year-old actor previously worked with Netflix for the 2019 comedy ''Sextuplets'', which Wayans starred in and produced. He also worked with the streamer for ''Naked'', the 2017 romantic comedy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia receives second batch of vaccine doses via COVAX Facility

Liberia
2
US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boost

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Nasdaq on course for record closing highs on vaccine boos...

 United States
3
INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

INSIGHT-A secret weapon for self-driving car startups: Humans

 Global
4
You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

You can now easily identify and fix echo in Google Meet calls

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021