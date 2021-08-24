Marlon Wayans to feature in and produce untitled Halloween comedy for Netflix

Actor Marlon Wayans is taking forward his partnership with streamer Netflix with an upcoming Halloween comedy movie.

''Fantasy Island'' director Jeff Wadlow will direct the movie from a Rob Rugan, Todd Berger, John R Morey, reported Deadline.

The story follows a teenage girl, who accidentally unleashing an ancient and mischievous spirit on Halloween, which causes decorations to come alive and wreak havoc.

She must team up with the last person she'd want to in order to save their town – her skeptical father, to be played by Wayans.

Wayans, best known for starring in comedy classics like ''Scary Movie'' films and ''White Chicks'', will also produce the movie along with Rick Alvarez for Ugly Baby Productions and Nathan Reimann.

The 49-year-old actor previously worked with Netflix for the 2019 comedy ''Sextuplets'', which Wayans starred in and produced. He also worked with the streamer for ''Naked'', the 2017 romantic comedy.

