Yael Stone, Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey to lead fantasy series 'Firebite'

Actors Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey, Yael Stone and Shantae Barnes-Cowan are set to star in streaming platform AMC Plus fantasy series Firebite.The Tall Man helmer Tony Krawitz is on board to direct the show, a co-production between AMC Studios and See-Saw Films.According to Deadline, the story centres on two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson Collins and Shanika Barnes-Cowan, on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert.Created by Warwic Thorton, the series has eight one-hour episodes.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 24-08-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 24-08-2021 13:57 IST
