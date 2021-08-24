Yael Stone, Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey to lead fantasy series 'Firebite'

Actors Rob Collins, Callan Mulvey, Yael Stone and Shantae Barnes-Cowan are set to star in streaming platform AMC Plus' fantasy series ''Firebite''.

''The Tall Man'' helmer Tony Krawitz is on board to direct the show, a co-production between AMC Studios and See-Saw Films.

Advertisement

According to Deadline, the story centres on two Indigenous Australian hunters, Tyson (Collins) and Shanika (Barnes-Cowan), on their quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert.

Created by Warwic Thorton, the series has eight one-hour episodes. Thorton has also penned ''Firebite'' and is directing along with Kravitz and Brendan Fletcher.

“Our only rule (in casting) was to find great people, no matter where they came from. We have actors who’ve worked on big Hollywood blockbusters, and others that are flying in from remote Aboriginal communities who light up the screen with natural presence. To us, they are all movie stars,'' Thornton and Fletcher said in a joint statement.

Paul Ranford is producing the show. It is set to premiere on AMC Plus later this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)